Israeli firm says its drug effective against coronavirus after tiny trial

Israel-based Redhill BioPharma says a tiny study of its opaganib treatment showed “substantial benefit” to coronavirus patients.

The study looked at five seriously ill patients given the drug at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek, and found that none of them needed mechanical ventilation, while 33 percent of a control group of 18 did.

The independent study, which was posted online on Tuesday, has not been peer-reviewed.

“We are very encouraged by the analysis from severe COVID-19 patients treated with opaganib to date, demonstrating substantial benefit to patients in both clinical outcomes and inflammatory markers as compared to a matched case-control group,” said Redhill medical director Mark Levitt in a statement.

A larger study with 40 patients is underway in the US.