PLO hosts Breaking the Silence delegation in Ramallah

Brussels Jewish museum shooting suspect appears in court
A man accused of shooting dead four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium in 2014 after fighting alongside jihadists in Syria appears in court this afternoon amid high security, as preparations began for his trial next month.
French national Mehdi Nemmouche, 33, is accused of “terrorist murder” for gunning down the four with a handgun and an assault rifle in the Brussels Jewish museum in May 2014. His alleged accomplice, Nacer Bendrer, 30, also appears in court.
Nemmouche has said he was involved but did not carry out the killings. His lawyer Sebastien Courtoy says his client “is here to proclaim his innocence.”
Asked whether Nemmouche would testify, Courtoy says that “if circumstances require it, he will speak. He’s not mute.”
Security camera video from the May 24, 2014, killing shows a shooter wearing a baseball cap coolly gun down two people at the museum entrance, then pull out an assault rifle to spray the others from a doorway.
It was over in 82 seconds and the killer strode away. An Israeli couple visiting the city and two museum workers were killed.
— AP
