PM praises THAAD deployment as ‘evidence of US commitment to Israel’s security’

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s body was cremated in a large oven at the Saudi consulate general’s residence in Istanbul, Al Jazeera reports, citing Turkish authorities.

The writer, who disappeared on October 2, 2018, after entering the Saudi consulate, is believed to have been killed by a Saudi team. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been accused of ordering the killing.

The report says Khashoggi’s body was burned in the custom-built furnace over three days. Afterwards, large quantities of meat was reportedly cooked in the oven to cover up the cremation.

Turkish investigators reportedly found Khashoggi’s blood on the walls of the Saudi consul’s office. The walls had been painted over after the operation.