Police open probe into price tag attack near Ramallah

Police announce that they have opened an investigation into an apparent hate crime attack in the central West Bank village of Baytin northeast of Ramallah where residents awoke this morning to discover walls of several homes graffitied with Hebrew slogans.

The phrases spray-painted along with a Star of David included “I don’t sleep when blood is spilled here” and “our soldiers lives come before the lives of the enemy.”

Israeli and Palestinian rights groups lament that such attacks have become rather regular occurrences in the West Bank, while the suspects are almost never pursued by police.