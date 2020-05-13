The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Police open probe into price tag attack near Ramallah
Police announce that they have opened an investigation into an apparent hate crime attack in the central West Bank village of Baytin northeast of Ramallah where residents awoke this morning to discover walls of several homes graffitied with Hebrew slogans.
The phrases spray-painted along with a Star of David included “I don’t sleep when blood is spilled here” and “our soldiers lives come before the lives of the enemy.”
Israeli and Palestinian rights groups lament that such attacks have become rather regular occurrences in the West Bank, while the suspects are almost never pursued by police.
חשד לפשע שנאה בכפר ביתין שבאזור אל-בירה. הבוקר התגלו בכפר הכתובות "אני לא נרדם כשנשפך פה דם", ו-"חיי חיילנו קודמים לחיי האויב" @carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/G0BnyZcn7V
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 13, 2020
Pompeo deplanes at Ben Gurion wearing an American flag mask, readies for 10 a.m. meeting with PM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed at Ben Gurion Airport ahead of his 10 a.m. meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
פומפאו מציג: מסיכה מדוגמת פטריוטית pic.twitter.com/DDlhSBEJR7
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 13, 2020
14-year-old Palestinian said shot dead by Israeli forces during raid near Hebron
IDF forces shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian during clashes that erupted during an early morning raid in the Fawwar refugee camp near Hebron, the Palestinian Quds News Network reports.
The Israeli military continued its hunt for the suspect who hurled the large rock that struck and killed 21-year-old soldier Amit Ben Ygal overnight Monday during a raid in the village of Yabad. Over a dozen have been arrested, but the IDF has not indicated that any of those suspects had been the one who threw the lethal stone.
الطفل الشــهــ.ــيــد زيد فضل القيسية (14 عامًا) الذي ارتقى برصاص الاحتلال في مخيم الفوار جنوب #الخليل صباح اليوم. pic.twitter.com/ifBjKyJdN3
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@QudsNN) May 13, 2020
Palestinian village wake up to suspected price-tag attack
Residents of the central West Bank village of Baytin northeast of Ramallah have woken up this morning to discover an apparent price-tag, hate crime attack allegedly carried out by settler extremists.
The walls of two homes were graffitied with a Star of David and the Hebrew phrases “I don’t sleep when blood is spilled here” and “our soldiers lives come before the lives of the enemy.”
חשד לפשע שנאה בכפר ביתין שבאזור אל-בירה. הבוקר התגלו בכפר הכתובות "אני לא נרדם כשנשפך פה דם", ו-"חיי חיילנו קודמים לחיי האויב" @carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/G0BnyZcn7V
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 13, 2020
After testing negative for COVID, but still not feeling well, US envoy to stay away from Pompeo
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman is “experiencing mild upper-respiratory symptoms,” an embassy spokeswoman says ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit.
“He was tested for COVID-19 and the result was negative. Nevertheless, in an abundance of caution, State Department medical staff have recommended that Ambassador Friedman not be in proximity with Secretary Pompeo,” the spokeswoman adds.
comments