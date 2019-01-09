Police raid Aisha Rabi murder suspects’ yeshiva, summoning students for questioning

An Israeli woman said Wednesday that a group of Palestinians blocked her car close to the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Levonah before smashing her window with a hammer, leaving her lightly injured.

The victim said she remained in her vehicle and managed to drive away.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

The incident comes a few months after a judge on the Supreme Court said he escaped a violent assault by three men armed with hammers as he drove on a West Bank highway near his home in the settlement of Dolev.