Ra’am accuses right-wing operatives of mounting fake campaign depicting party leaders with Pride flag

Ra’am accuses right-wing operatives of orchestrating a fake election campaign featuring billboards depicting party chairman Mansour Abbas and his No. 2, Yoav Segalovitz, alongside an Israeli flag and a Pride flag.

The billboards, which have appeared across Israel in recent days, primarily in the country’s center, according to Hebrew media reports, feature the Hebrew slogan “The New Israeli Story” and the Arabic phrase “Together We Will Bring Change,” giving the impression that they are part of Ra’am’s official campaign.

שמרנים בציבור הערבי רותחים מזעם על השילוט הזה של רע"מ בגבעתיים, כשעבאס וסגלוביץ' (או אולי מישהו אחר?) עם דגל רע"מ, דגל ישראל ודגל הגאווה מאחוריהם המבקרים מזכירים מקרים שבהם מנצור עבאס ורע"מ לא הסכימו להיות במשותפת בגלל תמיכת חד"ש בלהט"בים (כמו הסערה סביב טחינת אלארז, או סרטון… pic.twitter.com/A9FJ45w9KS — Moran T ???? موران ت (@MoranT555) October 16, 2026

The advertisements do not identify a funder, in apparent violation of election campaign laws.

Ra’am has Islamist roots and has historically appealed to socially conservative voters. It has not historically supported LGBTQ rights.

It says the campaign is intended to damage the party’s image among voters and promote the interests of right-wing parties, according to Haaretz.

The party stresses that it is responsible only for official campaign materials bearing its logo, claiming that the effort reflects the right wing’s fear that Ra’am and other parties seeking to oust Netanyahu’s government could secure a majority in the Knesset in the October 27 election.

Ra’am says it “has confidence in the awareness of the Arab public and its ability to confront the smears,” urging voters to turn out in large numbers “to bring down the racist and extremist right-wing coalition and establish a new government of change, in which Ra’am will be a partner and wield influence for the benefit of Arab society.”