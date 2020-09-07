Responding to Netanyahu’s letter, Lapid calls for his resignation

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization says governments that provide “politically motivated” information about the coronavirus pandemic could face a political backlash.

Dr. Michael Ryan says that “trying to present oversimplified, simplistic solutions for people is not a long-term strategy that wins.” He tells reporters in Geneva that “transparency, consistency, honesty” and admitting errors can build trust.

Ryan is speaking in general terms after being asked about conflicting messages sent by the Brazilian government over its COVID-19 response.

Ryan says coronavirus-related messages sometimes come with “political overtones” and he alludes to a saying that trust takes years to build, but seconds to lose.

He says: “If communities perceive that they’re getting information that is being politically manipulated or that it has been managed in a way that is distorting evidence, then unfortunately that comes back to roost.”

— AP