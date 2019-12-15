Thousands return to protest near parliament after crackdown in Beirut

Thousands of Lebanese protesters defiantly return Sunday to rally outside parliament in Beirut, hours after security forces chased them out, using tear gas and rubber bullets and injuring dozens.

Saturday night into Sunday saw one of the most violent crackdowns on protesters since nationwide anti-government demonstrations began two months ago, leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri on October 29.

The protesters in Beirut on Sunday chant against the security crackdown and call for an independent new head of government unaffiliated with established political parties.

The crowd, many raising Lebanese flags, say: “We won’t leave, We won’t leave. Just arrest all the protesters!”

Others raise posters saying the tear gas won’t keep them away. “We are crying already,” says one, in a jab at the deep economic crisis Lebanese are facing. The streets leading to parliament are filled with men, women and even children. Some huddle in smaller groups while others are lifted on shoulders chanting in megaphones.

The overnight confrontations in Beirut left more than 130 people injured, according to the Red Cross and the Lebanese Civil Defense. The Red Cross said none of the injured was in serious condition and most of them were treated on the spot.

— AP