US lawmakers announce sweeping document requests in Trump probe

State prosecutors inform the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court that they intend to indict Arafat Irfaiya for the murder of Israeli teen Ori Ansbacher in the coming days.

The court has agreed to extend the remand of the suspected Palestinian terrorist until Thursday in preparation for the indictment.

Authorities say they are seeking to prosecute Irfaiya for murder in the context of a terrorist act, in addition to a charge of rape, but have yet to formally file charges.

He has remained behind bars since his arrest on February 8, a day after Ansbacher’s murder.