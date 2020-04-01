Virus case tallies jump in Bnei Brak, Jerusalem

The Health Ministry has released figures on testing levels, showing upped numbers over the last three days.

According to the figures, 7,439 swabs were checked on Tuesday, 6,636 on Monday and 6,489 on Sunday. The five days previous each had daily numbers between 5,000 and 5,700.

Authorities say they are seeking to ramp up testing to at least 10,000 a day. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Defense Ministry to acquire enough kits to perform 30,000 daily checks.

The ministry had not released daily testing numbers since March 25.