The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Yamina said split on pledging to only back Netanyahu for PM
The national-religious Yamina electoral alliance is split on signing a document pledging to only back Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu as its candidate for prime minister, the Kan public broadcaster reports.
Jewish Home and National Union, two of the three factions that make up Yamina, are prepared to sign, but New Right is reportedly opposed.
“Enough already with this nonsense of signing documents,” New Right is quoted saying by the broadcaster.
After coming short of a majority in the September 17 elections, Netanyahu and his right-wing religious allies inked an agreement to only enter a government together that he heads.
Netanyahu is now pushing for Yamina and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties to sign another document stating they will only recommend him as their candidate for prime minister, including during the so-called 21 days when a majority of Knesset members can choose one of their number to form a government if the two lawmakers first tasked by the president with doing so fail.
Reports last week said Shas and UTJ were open to signing but Yamina was wavering.
Bedouin man arrested on suspicion of wanting to join Islamic State in Syria
Police announce the arrest of a resident of the southern Bedouin town of Tel Sheva on suspicion of supporting the Islamic State jihadist group and wanting to fight for it in Syria.
The 20-year-old suspect, who was not named, was arrested on September 9 in a joint operation of the Israel Police and Shin Bet security service.
A police statement says that during a raid of his home, officers found binoculars, BB guns, a vest, kneepads and a drone that he is suspected of training with to drop “explosive material” on dummy targets.
Police say they also found a large quantity of clothes associated with the Islamic State. Pictures released by police show camo fatigues.
The suspect’s remand has been extended repeatedly and prosecutors from the Southern District are expected to file an indictment against him today.
