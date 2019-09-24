Louis C.K. to perform in Tel Aviv in November

Comedian Louis C.K. has scheduled a performance in Tel Aviv, his first in Israel since he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017.

He will perform in Tel Aviv’s Hangar 11 venue on November 23. Tickets will go on sale at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and will cost between NIS 194-344 ($55-$100).

Attendees will be required to leave their cellphones at the door and will not be allowed to bring in cameras or recording equipment.

C.K. performed twice in Israel in the summer of 2016.

In November 2017 the comedian admitted to masturbating in front of colleagues after facing accusations from five women of sexual misconduct. He apologized for his actions and said he had abused his position.

In August 2018, C.K. performed at a comedy club in New York in what was apparently his first show after he admitted to the accusations.

News of his appearance drew widespread criticism from women on social media, with many saying he had not yet paid for his actions.

In October 2018 Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman issued an apology after receiving criticism for admitting she allowed fellow comedian C.K. to masturbate in front of her.

Two months later, C.K. came under fire for a stand-up set that included jokes about Auschwitz, Jews, school shooting survivors, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

The 52-year-old has won six Primetime Emmy Awards, one Peabody award and twice won a Grammy for the best comedy album. His semi-autobiographical television series “Louie” was widely acclaimed and won two Emmy awards.