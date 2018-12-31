Louis CK scorned for stand-up set with jokes on Auschwitz, shooting survivors

JTA — A leaked stand-up routine by the disgraced comedian Louis CK includes a few jokes about Auschwitz and Jews, among others disparaging school shooting survivors, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

The set, which CK performed on December 16, has drawn criticism for a range of offensive jokes. In November 2017, he admitted to masturbating in front of several female comedians. He has quietly been planning a comeback.

Near the beginning of the set, CK says that following the #MeToo scandal, he would “rather be in Auschwitz” than in New York City.

“I mean Auschwitz now, not Auschwitz back then,” he says. “There’s a gift shop, Starbucks. People buy tickets to go there.”

The set also includes an extended riff on his Jewish doctor, who he calls a “Jewish fag.”

“He said, ‘You need to stop eating ice cream.’ I said, ‘You need to go f**k yourself, and don’t ever touch me again, you old faggot, you old f***ing Jewish fag,’” CK says.

The set includes a two-minute stretch in which CK mocks gender nonbinary people, as well as survivors of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

“Because you went to a high school where kids got shot?” he said. “Why does that mean I gotta listen to you? Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talk?”

The set drew a flood of negative reactions on Twitter. The filmmaker Judd Apatow tweeted that the set was a “hacky, unfunny, shallow routine.”