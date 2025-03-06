Man charged with hate crimes for threatening NYC synagogue

NEW YORK — A suspect was arraigned in a New York court on Thursday for allegedly threatening a New York synagogue last month.

Luis Ramirez, 23, was arrested on February 14 in New Jersey, on his way into New York City, after allegedly threatening violence against Central Synagogue in Manhattan.

At the arraignment, Ramirez was charged with one count of making a terroristic threat as a hate crime, and another count of making a terroristic threat, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office told The Times of Israel.

The top charge carries a mandatory prison term of three-and-a-half years if Ramirez is convicted.

Ramirez was discharged from a military training school in January for psychological reasons. While jailed in New Jersey, he was diagnosed as schizophrenic, according to the DA’s office.

Ahead of his arrest, Ramirez posted threatening statements on social media, including, “THE JEWS KILLED ME IN MY PAST LIFE IF YOU TRY TO KILL ME AGAIN TODAY IN NYC WHEN I PULL UP TO SHABBAT I WILL KILL YOU FIRST.”

“I WILL BE VISITING MY BROTHERS AND SISTER IN NYC TOMORROW PULL UP TO SHABBAT AT THE CENTRAL SYNAGOGUE 6 PM,” he said.

Ramirez also said that “in a past life” he was Adolf Hitler, and swore allegiance to Allah.

“Luis Ramirez allegedly made extremely disturbing and serious threats against Central Synagogue, and we have absolutely no tolerance for this conduct,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “He is now charged with significant terrorism and hate crimes charges and was remanded into custody. Any form of antisemitism is despicable, and I want Manhattan’s Jewish community to know we are remaining extremely vigilant.”

Ramirez’s threatening posts were first identified by the Community Security Initiative, a Jewish security group, which relayed the threats to law enforcement, leading to the arrest.

Ramirez will next appear in court on March 20.

Jews are regularly targeted in hate crimes more than any other group in New York City. The NYPD said this week that Jews were targeted in 28 hate crimes in the city in February.

The figure amounted to 68% of the 41 total hate crimes reported to police last month. The total number of antisemitic incidents for February was twice the amount reported to police during the same period in 2024.

The figures are preliminary and subject to change if, for example, a crime that appeared to be discriminatory turns out to have had another motivation.

Last year Jews were targeted more than all other groups combined. Roughly 12% of New York City’s population is Jewish.

Jewish security personnel have said many antisemitic hate crimes likely go unreported to police.