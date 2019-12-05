Man killed by elevator doors in Jerusalem

A man was apparently crushed to death Thursday by a faulty elevator door in a building next to the Jerusalem International Convention Center, according to medics.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said the man, in his 40s, was found unresponsive next to a freight elevator and declared dead at the scene.

Police investigators were dispatched to the area and a probe has been opened into the incident, a police spokesman said.

Hebrew media reports described the incident as a construction accident.

The incident came two days after a 19-year-old woman was crushed to death by the light rail near the ICC.