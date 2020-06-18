Man shot dead in 4th killing in two days in Arab community

A man was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday in the fourth killing in just two days among the Arab Israeli community.

Another man was lightly injured by a Molotov cocktail he was holding as he sat next to the victim in their car, Israel Police said in a statement.

The deceased man, 24, a resident of the northern town of Jatt near Haifa, was declared dead at Hillel Yaffa Medical Center in Hadera.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The second man, in his 20s, was lightly injured when the Molotov cocktail he was holding caught fire as the pair were shot at in the vehicle.

Police said they were investigating whether the two had moments earlier fired shots and thrown another Molotov cocktail at a nearby home in the town. They arrested the wounded man as a suspect in that attack.

The deceased man was identified by Hebrew media as Malakais Abu al-Ful. According to Hebrew media reports, he is a relative of another Jatt resident, Mohammad Watad, 22,who was stabbed to death early Wednesday in the nearby town of Baqa al-Gharbiya.

A Jatt resident told the Ynet website that the wave of deadly crime was causing fear among local residents.

“I heard the shooting, it was very frightening,” said the woman who was not named in the report. “What have we come to? We should be living in security without a threat to life. I am afraid to send my children to school. I don’t want them to come back to me in coffins.”

Police said in the statement: “The campaign against violence in the community is not only dependent on the police, and only a deep-rooted change that comes from within the Arab Israeli community in education, culture and in cooperation with the police, along with denunciation of invalid norms together with proactive measures by the leadership will lead to the desired change.”

Just before midnight Tuesday, a man was fatally shot in Kafr Yasif, another northern Arab town. He was taken to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya where doctors declared him dead.

Hours earlier, a man was killed and a 12-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting on Harav Rubinstein Street in the central city of Jaffa.

Recent years have seen an increase in killings and gun crime in the Arab Israeli community. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars, and violence against women.

Since the beginning of the year, 43 people have been killed in the Arab community.

A number of demonstrations and large rallies have been held to protest what Arab Israelis say is a failure to adequately deal with the wave of criminal violence within the community.

Only 30 percent of the alleged murders in the Arab Israeli community in 2019 — 27 out of 88 — have been solved, the Haaretz daily reported.

Thirty-six percent of Arab Israelis have a sense of personal insecurity in the community where they live due to violence, compared to 12.8% among Jewish Israelis, according to a 2019 report by the Abraham Fund.

Baladna, a nonprofit organization, reported that young Arab Israelis are the most likely to be killed within the community — more than half of those murdered are 18 to 34 years old.