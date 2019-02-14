Man shot dead in Holon after argument

A man was shot dead Thursday in the central city of Holon in what police believe was not terror-related violence.

An eyewitness heard three shots fired after an argument broke out in a parking lot on Habanai Street.

According to Channel 13 news, police suspected the murder was the result of a fight over a parking spot.

The victim, in his late 40s, suffered a bullet wound to the head, Channel 12 news reported.

Several suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Eyewitness Ortal Machlof said she had stepped outside to smoke a cigarette and heard shouting and an argument. “I heard three shots,” she told the Haaretz newspaper. “I saw the murderer and two other people running away.” One of those escaping the scene was carrying a gun, she said.

A Magen David Adom ambulance team found the man unconscious and attempted to resuscitate him, but shortly afterwards declared him dead at the scene.