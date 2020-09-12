Man stabbed to death in northern village, reportedly by uncle

A man was stabbed to death in the northern village of Kafr Kanna on Saturday, reportedly by his uncle.

Police said in a statement that the 34-year-old man was taken to the Holy Family Hospital in Nazareth in critical condition due to stab wounds.

The hospital later pronounced his death. The man was identified by Channel 13 news as Gazi Abbas.

Police said a 43-year-old male relative of Abbas was arrested in connection with his death. According to Channel 13 news, the suspect was Abbas’s uncle.

The death reflects what Arab parliamentarians and civil society organizations call a deadly plague of violence in their community. Many Arab Israelis decry lawlessness in their towns and cities, where firearms and organized crime proliferate.

According to a tally by the Abraham Initiatives non-profit, there have been 58 murders in Arab Israeli communities in 2020 so far.

This year seems poised to be even bloodier than 2019 — until now by far the most violent year on record. On this day in 2019, 55 murders had taken place since the start of the year.

Guns are responsible for the vast majority of deaths among Arab Israelis this year — 45 out of 58. Illegal firearms, mostly stolen from IDF reserves, are widespread in Arab society.

Arab MKs and civil society organizations allege that the police do not enter their communities to confiscate the weapons, and have proposed harsh penalties for illegally possessing a gun.

The killing of Abbas came two days after a 30-year-old woman was shot to death in the southern city of Rahat on Thursday, reportedly in front of her young daughter.

Hanin al-Abeed had previously suffered domestic abuse at the hands of members of her family, according to legal documents obtained by The Times of Israel.

Al-Abeed was forced to marry an abusive husband at the age of 16. Her husband, uncle, and father had threatened to kill her, and her brother was arrested after attempting to stab her in 2010.

עשר שנים אחרי שאחיה איים עליה ותקף אותה, חנין אלעביד מרהט נרצחה לעיני בתה בת ה-3

בת 27 הייתה במותה.

בתה הקטנה הועברה לטיפול שירותי הרווחה. pic.twitter.com/8n09DaNYyX — almog boker (@bokeralmog) September 11, 2020

Police have opened an investigation, but no arrests have been made and no suspected motive was announced.

Thirteen women have been murdered in Israel in 2020 so far by someone known to them, the same figure as the whole of 2019.

In 2018, 25 women were murdered in such incidents, the highest number in years, prompting a string of protests and urgent calls for authorities to take action against the increasing incidence of violence against women in Israel.

Many of those women, fearing for their safety, had already filed police complaints before they were killed.

Aaron Boxerman contributed to this report.