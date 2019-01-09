Month after terror shooting which killed her baby, mother leaves hospital

Rising from her wheelchair with the aid of a walker, an Israeli woman who was seriously injured in a West Bank shooting left a Jerusalem hospital Wednesday, a month after the attack which caused the death of the baby she was pregnant with at the time.

“I arrived at the hospital lying down, and I am leaving it by walking” declared Shira Ish-Ran as she exited the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital.

She was accompanied by her husband, Amichai, who was shot in the leg in the same attack, and who walked beside her with the aid of crutches.

“We are a walking miracle,” Shira told reporters earlier as she prepared to leave the hospital. “This is a tremendous thing. Every day we are thankful for the miracles.”

“I don’t know how our rehabilitation progressed so fast and so well,” she added. “The doctors are satisfied with the progress. I also want to thank the dedicated staff of the hospital. They did so much for us and with such sensitivity. It is incredible.”

שירה איש-רן משתחררת הבוקר מבית החולים שערי צדק. "אנחנו נס מהלך. הגעתי לבית החולים בשכיבה ואצא ממנו בהליכה – ניצחנו" @ynetalerts @YediotAhronot pic.twitter.com/QS87xGoZIg — Inbar Tvizer ענבר טויזר (@inbartvizer) January 9, 2019

Shira was seven months pregnant when she was wounded in the December 9, 2018 attack outside the Ofra settlement in the West Bank. Her baby boy — delivered in emergency surgery by doctors hours later — died after four days as a result of the attack.

The day after her son was buried, Shira, speaking from the hospital where she was undergoing treatment, defiantly vowed to have “many more babies” in response to the terror attack.

Salih Barghouti, the suspected terrorist in the shooting attack, which also injured several other Israelis, was shot dead on December 12 as he attacked Israeli security forces in an attempt to evade arrest, the army said at the time.

His brother, Asem Barghouti, who is suspected of participating in the Ofra attack and also carrying out a deadly shooting on December 13 in which two Israeli soldiers were killed, was arrested Tuesday by security forces, ending a nearly month-long manhunt to capture him.