Israel nabs suspected Givat Assaf terrorist after nearly month-long manhunt

Israeli security forces early on Tuesday arrested a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a deadly terror attack in the central West Bank last month, ending a weeks-long manhunt.

Asem Barghouti is believed to have opened fire at a bus stop outside the Givat Assaf outpost near Ramallah on December 13, killing two soldiers stationed there and seriously injuring a third serviceman and a civilian woman.

Barghouti fled the scene after the attack, evading Israeli troops for almost a month before his capture in the village of Abu Shukheidim in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, the Shin Bet security service said.

According to the Shin Bet, Barghouti also took part in another shooting attack on December 9 with his brother, Salih, in which they injured seven Israelis, among them a seven-months pregnant woman, who was seriously wounded. The woman’s baby was delivered in an emergency operation, but died days later.

Salih was shot dead on December 12 in Kobar as he attacked Israeli security forces in an attempt to evade arrest, the army said.

The Shin Bet said Asem Barghouti was “busy preparing to carry out additional terror attacks in recent days.”

A Kalachnikov assault rifle, several magazines full of ammunition and night-vision equipment were found and confiscated during the arrest, the security service said.

Barghouti was found hiding in the home of a suspected accomplice in the village of Abu Shukheidim, which is located next to his hometown of Kobar, the Shin Bet said.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.