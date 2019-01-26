Nasrallah ‘won’t confirm’ all tunnels lost, plays coy on Hezbollah’s involvement

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah terror group, on Saturday suggested there may be attack tunnels on the Israeli-Lebanese border which Israel has not yet discovered.

Breaking months of silence, and speaking for the first time since Israel launched Operation Northern Shield to uncover and destroy the tunnels dug under its border, Nasrallah claimed during an interview with al-Mayadeen TV that “some of the tunnels are from before Resolution 1701 and the Second Lebanon War” and claimed he was “surprised” Israel had taken so long to find them.

UN Resolution 1701 ended the 2006 conflict and called for all armed groups in Lebanon besides the country’s military to remain north of the Litani River. Israel has for years claimed that Hezbollah has been violating the resolution by conducting military activities along the border.

Nasrallah’s claim on when work began on some of the tunnels appeared to line up with a Channel 13 report earlier this month.

The terror leader would not officially confirm that the tunnels had been dug by Hezbollah, however.

“Israel is claiming that Hezbollah dug them. I don’t have to say that I or Hezbollah dug the tunnels, because we always prefer to keep ambiguity on defense. We have no reason to work for free for Israel,” he said. He added: “I won’t confirm or deny if all of the tunnels have been uncovered.”

Nasrallah said he had refrained up to this point from commenting on the IDF’s operation because he “did not wish to assist [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [former IDF chief of staff Gadi] Eisenkot in their media campaign.”

He also insisted that Operation Northern Shield “has not ended, despite the Israelis having announced its completion. Digging is still going on.”

The IDF announced the end of the Operation Northern Shield last week.

Nasrallah also suggested that Israeli citizens should question the information they were being given on the tunnels, on the basis that northern residents’ concerns about the presence of attack tunnels had been dismissed for years.

“Moshe Ya’alon confirmed during Operation Northern Shield that there were tunnels,” he said, referring to the former defense minister’s admission that officials had lied about the existence of the tunnels. “My question to the settlers in the north: Do you think Netanyahu, Eisenkot, and the new chief of staff are lying to you now or telling the truth?

Nasrallah had not made a public appearance in months, leading to unconfirmed reports he was in critical condition following a heart attack brought on by cancer. He dismissed those rumors.

“It’s amusing to hear reports of my death. I’m not obligated to [say] anything when there are no special incidents,” he stated.

“I have recently been asked a lot about my health. I affirm everything that has been said is a lie that has no basis in the truth. My brain, heart, body, and before all else my soul and mind, are well. I am not suffering any health issue.”

An official from Iran, Hezbollah’s main backer, has previously dismissed the rumors as a “Zionist lie.”

Nasrallah, 58, took over the Iran-backed Hezbollah group after its previous leader was killed in a 1992 targeted assassination by Israeli helicopters on his convoy.

As a precaution against a repeat of the incident, Nasrallah’s movements are shrouded in mystery with few public appearances, instead preferring videos or live television broadcasts.

Hezbollah is designated a terror organization, either entirely or partly, by Israel, the United States, the European Union and other countries.

Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.