Nazi surrender agreement on sale
Seller Gary Zimet is asking $3.5 million for document signed by Nazi general Alfred Jodl that marked the end of World War II
A draft of the Nazi surrender agreement signed on May 7, 1945, in Reims, France is now on sale, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.
According to the British newspaper, the document, which was signed by General Alfred Jodl, a senior Nazi military commander, had belonged to supreme Allied commander, and later US president, Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Eisenhower’s copy was one of five.
The other four are held by the governments of Germany, Great Britain, the United States and France.
Gary Zimet, who is selling the document on his website Momentsintime.com, told the Daily Mail that “the document that ended the Second World War is not only the ultimate war-related collectible, but it’s also among the most important documents ever to be offered for sale.
“This is the definition of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. “This surrender document demonstrates that evil lost and humanity won.”
Zimet is selling the document for $3.5 million.
While a Soviet representative was present at the signing, and indeed signed the document, the Germans surrendered separately to the Russians in a second ceremony the following day.
