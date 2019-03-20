Nechama Rivlin undergoes surgical procedure after lung transplant

Nechama Rivlin, the wife of President Reuven Rivlin, underwent a surgical procedure on Tuesday evening, just over a week after receiving a lung in a transplant operation, a spokesperson for the president said Wednesday.

Rivlin was said to be in stable condition and receiving help breathing, as is normal after such procedures, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rivlin, 73, suffers from pulmonary fibrosis, a condition in which scar tissue accumulates in the lungs and makes it difficult to breathe. She has usually been seen in public with a portable oxygen tank, including when accompanying her husband at official ceremonies.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Last week she was awake and alert a day after the lung transplant. Doctors at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where Rivlin is being treated, noted at the time that the early days after a transplant are “critical,” and that she faces a long road to recovery.