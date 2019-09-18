‘Netanyahu’s incitement boomeranged,’ Joint List campaign manager cheers

The Joint List campaign on Wednesday said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fiery rhetoric against Arab voters backfired wildly, driving up turnout considerably after the Arab-majority alliance used the premier’s anti-Arab statements to whip up political support.

“[Netanyahu’s] incitement boomeranged,” campaign manager Aaed Kayal, 39, remarked to The Times of Israel in a phone call.

“We used it against him. We showed people what he was saying and explained that he doesn’t want them to vote,” he stated, contending that Netanyahu’s statements “stirred up the emotions” of many Arab Israelis and convinced them to go to the polling stations to vote.

The Joint List, a coalition of the four largest Arab-majority parties, according to preliminary results, is poised to garner 12 seats in the Knesset and become the third-largest party in the parliament. The party received 13 Knesset seats in 2015, but dropped to 10 when it ran on separate lists earlier this year.

If the Joint List is confirmed to have won 12 seats, it will have exceeded the projections of a number of Israeli TV polls that predicted it would receive 10 or 11 of the Knesset’s 120 seats in the days leading up the elections.

Throughout his campaign, Netanyahu claimed that the Blue and White party planned to form a coalition with the support of the Joint List, insinuating that the alliance of Arab-majority factions should not be in involved in government decision-making.

He also contended many times on election day on Tuesday that Arab Israelis were turning out to vote in high numbers, in an attempt to encourage his right-wing supporters to head to the polls. This drew accusations of racism.

Netanyahu recently lobbied for a bill — which failed to advance in Knesset — proposed by his Likud party to place cameras in voting booths, notably in Arab areas, to prevent what he alleged was rampant voter fraud in Arab communities. Those who opposed the bill, he said, were “stealing the elections.”

During the campaign, Netanyahu’s Facebook chatbot stated last week that Arabs “want to destroy us all – women, children and men.” Netanyahu later denied he wrote the statement on his Facebook page, blaming it on a campaign staffer.

Kayal also attributed the boost in Arab support to Joint List leader Ayman Odeh’s statement in late August that suggested he is ready to become a member of a governing coalition.

“His statement was a turning point in the campaign,” Kayal argued. “It demonstrated to voters that we stand behind our slogans about increasing our influence on decision-making and improving our status in society.”

In an interview published with Yedioth Ahronoth in August, Odeh said he was willing to join a coalition but outlined numerous conditions including a revival of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, the establishment of a new Arab city, an end to the demolition of Palestinian homes in the West Bank and other measures.

In a tweet on the same day the newspaper ran the interview, Odeh added another condition — Israel ending its military rule over the Palestinians – which did not appear in the article.

A number of Joint List candidates, however, adamantly opposed Odeh’s statement and vowed they would not sit in a governing coalition.

Kayal said that in the days following Odeh’s remark, the Joint List’s internal polls showed a sharp increase in support for its slate.

“Our research showed a 6%-7% increase in support for the Joint List among Arab citizens who had indicated they intend to vote,” he said, adding that it encouraged a number of Arab Israelis, who originally intended to vote for the left-wing Meretz party, to cast their ballots for the Joint List.

“It created a buzz on the street,” he added. “It became a major topic of discussion.”

A poll published last week found that 49% of Arab Israelis, who had intended to vote on election day, would support an Arab party entering the government “under the right conditions.” It did not specify what “the right conditions” would entail.

Kayal added that a strong social media presence also helped the Joint List convince Arab Israeli voters to support it.

“We made many efforts into putting out posts that speak to the Arab public,” he said, adding that the posts focused on “practical and achievable messages.”

Odeh overnight Tuesday-Wednesday spoke to Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and set up a meeting with the centrist leader. He made it clear that his party would not join any coalition and that he looked forward to being the leader of the opposition, which would happen if a unity government is formed.

“It is an interesting position, unsurpassed for the Arab population — it has a lot of influence,” he said.