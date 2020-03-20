New movement-limiting measures enter into effect after cabinet approval

New emergency regulations legalizing tough restrictions on movement to battle the spread of coronavirus in Israel came into effect Friday, after receiving cabinet approval overnight.

Ministers unanimously approved the measures, which made the limitations on movement announced earlier in the week legally binding and enforceable.

The restrictions dictate that Israelis should stay at home at all times unless for purposes of work, stocking up on food, medical issues or a limited number of permitted activities.

The number of confirmed sick in Israel stood at 677 on Friday morning, the figure last given on Thursday night, though an update was expected later that would see numbers rise further. Six were in serious condition and 13 in moderate condition.

Two elderly women in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv were in critical and very serious conditions respectively Friday morning. A number of other patients were in serious condition, sedated and on respirators.

The vast majority of patients were experiencing mild symptoms only.

Meanwhile medical officials said the condition of a 38-year-old East Jerusalem bus driver who had been Israel’s first COVID-19 patient in serious condition had improved and he was now only displaying mild symptoms.

Worldwide the death toll surpassed 10,000 and infections topped 240,000, including 86,000 people who have recovered, according to tallies early Friday.

Israeli officials have warned recently that the country would likely see its first deaths and cases of illness climb into the thousands soon.

After a delay of several days, a new drive-through facility opened in Tel Aviv Friday for Israelis to receive on the spot testing for the coronavirus while they wait in their cars.

The facility, run by the Magen David Adom ambulance service, is at the Expo Tel Aviv compound, and is open only to those with specific doctors’ referrals. If the pilot testing project proves successful, additional facilities will be opened in other major cities.

In recent days, the Health Ministry has boosted testing for the virus from some 500-700 tests a day to around 2,200 per day and officials have said the number of tests would increase to 3,000 per day by Sunday and 5,000 per day by the following week.

In announcing the new legally binding restrictions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that it was “a step unlike any since the founding of the State of Israel” but added that the nation had “never faced anything like the coronavirus.”

The steps taken so far have slowed the spread of the virus, “but the pandemic continues to spread,” the prime minister continued. “In Israel… the numbers of those who are sick is growing daily. Nobody has died, but that unfortunately is not likely to continue…there are likely to be many victims.”

There was no immediate information on what the punishments would be for violators of the Health Ministry directives, which were originally announced Tuesday.