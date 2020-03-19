When are Israelis allowed to leave home? The specifics

Emergency regulations set be approved late Thursday, and to come into immediate force for an initial seven days, require Israelis not to leave home except under certain specific circumstances.

The regulations, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, are mandatory and will be enforced by law-enforcement authorities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday evening.

The regulations permit citizens to leave their homes only for the following activities:

1. Going to work and coming back;

2. Stocking up on food, medicine, necessary products and to receive essential services;

3. Receiving medical treatment;

4. Donating blood;

5. Participating in demonstrations;

6. Unorganized sports activity in groups no larger than five people;

7. Brief walks for a short time and to a place close to the person’s residence, without coming close to people they don’t live with;

8. Going to a wedding, funeral or prayers;

9. Helping a person who due to their age, medical condition or a disability, requires assistance;

10. Going out for a vital need that has not been specified in articles 1-9.

During all those activities, people should maintain a distance of two meters, or six feet, from anyone else, as much as possible. People from the same household do not need to keep that distance from one another.

In addition, no more than two people will be allowed to be in a car at any time, unless they live in the same household. The restriction will not be relevant for driving a person to and from a vital workplace.

Deliveries are required to be placed outside the building, next to the entrance.

It was not immediately specified what the punishment for violators will be.

The regulations bar people from opening malls and other leisure venues or national parks, except places selling food, pharmacies or hygiene product stores. The punishment for those who keep their business open in breach of the regulations is six months in jail or a fine.