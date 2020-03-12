Coronavirus in Israel: All you need to know

In response to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, Israel has taken measures to halt its spread in the country, including travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for people who may been exposed to the virus.

The Health Ministry has confirmed 104 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, in Israel. Many of the infected returned from countries with a high number of reported cases of the virus, while others contracted it from exposure to carriers in Israel.

To halt the spread of the virus domestically, Israel has banned public gatherings of over 100 people, including religious events. It has also introduced limits on visits to hospitals and retirement homes. In addition, medical workers may now only gather for work purposes and not in groups of over 15 people.

Employers have been told to prepare as much as possible for future directives that may require staff to work remotely, and malls and stores are now responsible to ensure they are not overcrowded.

For those required to self-quarantine, the Health Ministry has issued instructions for how to do so. It has also issued guidelines for how to contact emergency health services for people who show symptoms of the virus.

Who needs to go into quarantine?

Israelis returning to the country from overseas are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days from the time of their arrival.

In addition, anyone who returned from over a dozen countries listed on the Health Ministry’s website must retroactively self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of their return, as must anyone who returned from an international conference overseas, even if it wasn’t in a flagged country.

Additionally, any person who was at the same location as a confirmed carrier of the coronavirus must self-quarantine in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines. A list of these locations and times can be found on the Health Ministry’s website.

People required to self-quarantine must report to the Health Ministry.

Are non-Israelis allowed into the country?

Beginning Thursday at 8 p.m. any non-Israeli national seeking to enter the country must be able to prove they can self-quarantine in accordance with Health Ministry instructions.

Those who cannot will be denied entry.

Tourists already in Israel will need to leave “in an orderly fashion in the coming days,” the Health Ministry said.

How many confirmed cases of the coronavirus are there in Israel?

According to the Health Ministry’s latest figures, there have been 104 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel.

Of those, three people no longer have the virus and have been released to their homes.

At least 91 patients are hospitalized for the virus and another one is set to be. Five people confirmed to have the virus are being treated at home.

There have been no deaths from the virus in Israel, though a bus driver remains in serious condition at a hospital in northern Israel and an airport worker is listed as serious at a Tel Aviv hospital.

Another three people are in moderate condition.

Over 31,000 people are under self-quarantine over concerns they may have been exposed to the virus.

What are the symptoms of COVID-19 and what does one do if they suspect they have it?

The symptoms of COVID-19 are a fever of over 38 degrees Celsius (100.4° Fahrenheit), coughing, difficulty in breathing, or any other respiratory symptoms.

Instructions on what to do if you believe you may have the virus can be found here. Anyone with a suspected case should not go to the hospital but instead report by phone to emergency health services.

Can Israelis travel overseas?

The Health Ministry on February 26 advised all Israelis to avoid traveling overseas, making Israel the first country to urge its citizens to refrain from traveling abroad entirely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Healthcare workers have been barred from leaving the country and state employees have been advised by the Civil Service Commission not to travel overseas in an official capacity.

The Israel Defense Forces has banned soldiers from traveling abroad and canceled international exercises.

When is a cure for the virus expected?

Most experts around the world have estimated that the process of developing, approving, manufacturing and distributing a working vaccine for the coronavirus will take roughly a year, if not longer.

The director-general of the Health Ministry, who has led the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, said he believed this one-year estimate to be correct.

“My working assumption is that this cannot happen in the coming year,” said Moshe Bar Siman-Tov.