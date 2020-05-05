Malls, libraries, gyms and zoos: The businesses that can reopen under new rules

Cabinet ministers on Monday approved a series of measures to ease restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, among them lifting the 100-meter limit on travel from home for nonessential activities.

A number of changes to the emergency ordinances were effective immediately, such as the reopening of some businesses, while others will not come into force until later in the week.

The government also signed off on directives that certain businesses must adhere to in order to operate, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioning Monday night that should infection rates exceed certain caps, the lockdown measures could snap back.

At the same time, ministers authorized an extension of a controversial program allowing the Shin Bet security service to use sensitive personal data to track coronavirus carriers and also extended a nighttime curfew for Ramadan in Muslim-majority communities until May 10.

Here are the details of the new loosened restrictions:

Effective immediately, libraries, hotels, guesthouses, nature reserves, heritage sites, national parks and zoos can reopen, as can businesses specializing in non-medical treatments or complementary medicine.

Libraries must put up a divider at the checkout counter and set aside newly returned books for three days. Businesses that offer non-medical physical treatments must limit the number of customers to one per every 15 square meters, or two per cash register.

Swimming pools for competitive athletes and hydrotherapy may also reopen.

Malls, outdoor markets and gyms will be allowed to reopen Thursday, though the former two must limit the number of shoppers allowed to enter to one person for every 20 square meters and work to ensure a distance of two meters between customers.

They will also be required to put up signs listing the maximum number of people allowed on the premises, and must not allow customers to consume food onsite.

While beaches will remain closed to visitors, water sports there are now allowed.

The 500 meter-limit that Israelis may travel from their homes or workplaces to prayer was lifted, though the 19-person limit on group prayer in open areas remains in effect.

The limit on the number of people who can attend a circumcision was raised from 10 to 19.

Effectively immediately, other gatherings of up to 20 people are allowed in open areas, to be expanded to up 50 people on May 17. Weddings and funerals can now have up to 50 people if they are held in open areas.

Netanyahu said Monday that a cancellation of all limitations on gatherings was planned for June 14, “assuming that no red light is lit.”

Additionally, mental health professionals can now meet with their patients without masks if they maintain a distance of three meters from each other. Buildings with over five floors may have up to half of the maximum occupancy in elevators, up from just two people.

With some grades returning to school this week, Netanyahu said kindergartens would reopen on May 10, while all students will return to classes by the end of the month. However, he did not give a time-frame for the resumption of activities in daycare centers.

Universities and colleges are set to reopen on June 14.

As for international flights, he said Israel was seeking a way to “reconnect to the world,” but without exposing the country to contagion from those countries that were still grappling with far higher infection rates.