Government lifts 500-meter restriction on exercising outdoors

Restrictions on physical exercise outdoors were partly lifted Thursday morning, with sports enthusiasts no longer limited to a distance of 500 meters from home, in accordance with a cabinet decision earlier this week.

Group sports are still prohibited.

The restriction preventing citizens from going more than 100 meters from their homes except for specified activities (work, shopping, sports etc.) is still in effect.. However, it will likely be removed early next week, as police have said they cannot enforce it with so many other restrictions eased.

Swimming in the sea and visiting beaches is still prohibited, although these restrictions were expected to be reexamined later Thursday.

Outdoor markets could also open next week, subject to social distancing limitations. According to the Ynet news site, only 50 percent of stalls will be permitted to open at any one time and limitations will be placed on the number of people who can enter a market in accordance with its size. Barriers will be set up at the entrances to markets where shoppers — who will be required to wear face masks and maintain a distance of two meters from others — will have their temperature taken before being allowed in.

The opening of malls is also being discussed, Ynet said, subject to the use of technological means that will enable authorities to trace in retrospect whether a confirmed coronavirus patient has entered and subsequently to trace the people they were in proximity to.

The easing of restrictions comes amid a continuing decline in the number of new coronavirus infections. The Health Ministry said Thursday morning that only 88 people had been infected over the previous 24 hours. There has also been a decline in the number of patients in serious condition and in those on respiratory ventilation, alongside a sharp increase in the number of people who have recovered from the virus, which as of Thursday morning stood at 8,412.