NYPD boosts synagogue security after Brooklyn attack

New York City will boost security around Brooklyn synagogues following the Friday night vandalism attack on a synagogue, the mayor announced Sunday.

Nobody was injured in Friday’s attack when vandals shattered a large plate glass window at a Chabad synagogue in Brooklyn as a rabbi and his family sat at their Shabbat table.

“The NYPD is adding security to this synagogue and others nearby,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a tweet. “If you know anything about this incident, contact them immediately.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“New York City stands for tolerance and we will arrest anyone involved in anti-Semitic crimes. Attacks like this must stop,” the mayor said.

The NYPD is adding security to this synagogue and others nearby. If you know anything about this incident, contact them immediately. New York City stands for tolerance and we will arrest anyone involved in anti-Semitic crimes. Attacks like this must stop.https://t.co/cR4vHTFTZI — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 17, 2019

Rabbi Menachem Heller, his wife, and nine children were in the Chabad center at Bushwick House when the attack took place. The family stays at the building over the Jewish Sabbath.

Heller then crossed the street and because of Shabbat, asked others to call 911. He eventually flagged down a police car, an NBC report said.

Heller complained in a Facebook post of a rise in frequency of hate crime and attacks against Jews in New York and called for the public to take a stand against it.

“We acknowledge the disturbing and increasingly frequent incidents of hate and prejudice in our New York community and its destructive and divisive effects, especially on young people. We encourage each other and the public to stand up against it, whenever it occurs, whatever form it takes, and towards whomever it is directed. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” Heller wrote.

Police investigated 42 hate crimes through February 4, compared with 19 at the same date last year. Most of those were anti-Semitic hate crimes, according to NBC NY.