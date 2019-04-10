Palestinian bus passenger attempts to stab guards at checkpoint; no injuries

A Palestinian bus passenger attempted to stab border crossing officers while they were doing a security check at the az-Za’ayyem checkpoint between Maale Adumim and Jerusalem, police said.

The officers fired in the air and apprehended the suspect, a female resident of Tulkarem, before anyone was injured, the police said.

The suspect has been detained for questioning.

Earlier Wednesday, an Israeli man was lightly injured by a hammer that was thrown at his car by suspects from the Palestinian village of Tuqua as he was driving down a West Bank highway near the Tekoa settlement, officials said.

Troops were searching for the attackers and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment.