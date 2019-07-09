Palestinian throws firebomb at cops, is shot, arrested – police
No officers injured as Molotov cocktail thrown at Border Police post outside northern West Bank military court
Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.
Police officers shot and arrested a Palestinian man who threw a Molotov cocktail at them outside a military court in the northern West Bank, police said.
According to police, the Palestinian assailant threw the firebomb at a Border Police post outside the Samaria region military court next to the Palestinian village of Salim, near Nablus.
“He was shot by border guards in the lower body,” police said. “The assailant was arrested.”
No Israeli security officers were injured in the attack.
The Palestinian man’s condition was not immediately known.
Following the attack, police closed off the entrance to the military court. Police sappers were also called in to the area.
