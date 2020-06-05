Police find body of 14-year-old boy missing off Ashdod beach
Teen disappeared while swimming with friends on Wednesday and was feared drowned, family has been notified
Police confirmed that a body found on an Ashdod beach Friday was that of 14-year-old Yehuda Bilog who disappeared while swimming two days earlier.
Bilog had disappeared while swimming with friends at the city’s Arches Beach on Wednesday and was feared drowned.
Widespread searches by police and family were unsuccessful.
On Friday, a body was found on a nearby beach and police, who were called, confirmed it was Bilog. His family was notified.
