Police find body of 14-year-old boy missing off Ashdod beach

Police confirmed that a body found on an Ashdod beach Friday was that of 14-year-old Yehuda Bilog who disappeared while swimming two days earlier.

Bilog had disappeared while swimming with friends at the city’s Arches Beach on Wednesday and was feared drowned.

Widespread searches by police and family were unsuccessful.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Friday, a body was found on a nearby beach and police, who were called, confirmed it was Bilog. His family was notified.