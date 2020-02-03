Red Hot Chili Peppers announce June show in Tel Aviv

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming back to town on June 10, playing in Tel Aviv’s Ganei Yehoshua.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 3 at 4 p.m.

The beloved rock band was last in Israel in 2012, when tens of thousands attended their concert in Yarkon Park.

This time, the band will include guitarist John Frusicante, who is returning to the band for a second time. Frusicante will replace Josh Klinghoffer, who has been with Chili Peppers for a decade.

The band is on a European tour this year.

Known for being one of the first bands to mix alternative rock with punk, funk, heavy metal and guitar solos, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be part of the Funkyard Festival, a new event hosted by Live Nation along with Shuki Weiss.

Tickets cost NIS 350 ($101+) for sitting on the grass and NIS 799 (some $230) for golden circle seats, while VIP tickets cost NIS 1,100 (nearly $320).

The last Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in 2012 was reportedly sold out with more than 50,000 tickets, following a planned show in 2001 that was canceled for security reasons during the Second Intifada.

During the 2012 concert, the band played for more than two hours, telling the crowd that they would “never forget this for the rest of our lives.”