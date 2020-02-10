Reportedly rebuked, Yaffa Issachar apologizes to Netanyahu for lack of thanks

Yaffa Issachar on Monday apologized after her daughter, who was jailed in Russia for 10 months on drug charges, neglected to mention Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a post thanking those who campaigned for her release.

The Facebook post came after an aide to the premier reportedly called Naama Issachar’s mother to chastise her for the post’s failure to mention the prime minister.

Yaffa Issachar wrote that the post on Sunday didn’t mention the prime minister as it was “deliberately apolitical” and she felt it would show a “lack of respect” to thank the prime minister in a post along with all the other activists.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Issachar went on to say that in fact “the opposite had happened” and there was an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”

“We are grateful to Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, whose efforts to restore Naama are not to be taken for granted. We will never forget it,” Yaffa wrote.

On Sunday, Naama Issachar penned her post on a Facebook page that was created to raise awareness of her plight.

“For the past several days I’ve been thinking about how to thank you all. How to address everyone to say how grateful I am for all this love. How thankful I am for all the effort — all the groups that came together, the prayers, the worry, the letters, and a million other things that I know I’m not aware of,” she wrote.

“You gave me a lot of calm within the chaos, because in my heart I knew that I wasn’t fighting alone. I am so overwhelmed and excited to be back in Israel, the amount of hugs and support I’ve received truly warms my heart.”

⁦⬇️⁩English follows ⬇️שלום לכולכם, זו נעמה:)כבר מספר ימים שאני חושבת איך להודות לכם, איך לפנות לכולכם ולומר שאני כל… פורסם על ידי ‏‎Wewantnaama‎‏ ב- יום ראשון, 9 בפברואר 2020

“All of this wouldn’t have happened without you, and I am extremely lucky to have a circle of people that diligently looked after me when I wasn’t able to — you are the ones that brought me home. I love you, thank you,” Issachar said.

“It’s important to thank my family, who raised the campaign and were there for me every second of the way. I want to acknowledge and give thanks to everyone that took part in the impossible challenges to bring me home.

“To my close circle of friends, and everyone that donated their time, resources, and finances without any expectations, and to those who contributed without knowing me personally. Thank you,” she added.

Issachar then went on to list over 80 individuals and organizations including public personalities, celebrities, newspapers, and the mayor of Tel Aviv. Not included was Netanyahu, who had raised Issachar’s plight in several conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Channel 12, shortly after the post was published, Naama’s mother Yaffa received a call from the director of the Prime Minister’s Office, Asher Hayoun, who expressed chagrin at the lack of mention of Netanyahu. Yaffa responded by explaining that there was no offense intended toward the premier and that it was a post thanking activists only.

Responding to the report, the PMO said that Hayoun had not reprimanded Issachar at all and that he continues to maintain contact with the Issachar family as he had in the months leading up to Naama’s release.

Issachar, 27, was sentenced by Russia to 7.5 years in prison after nearly 10 grams of marijuana were found in her luggage during a layover in a Moscow airport in April. She denied smuggling drugs, noting she had not sought to enter Russia during the layover on her way to Israel from India, and had no access to her luggage during her brief stay in the Russian airport.

Netanyahu had flown to Moscow late last month from the United States — both to discuss with Putin the new US proposal for an Israeli-Palestinian deal, and to welcome Issachar upon her release, which came less than five weeks before national elections in Israel.

Putin pardoned Issachar, with the Kremlin saying a presidential decree pardoning her on “humanitarian principles” was effective immediately.

An Israeli official said at the time that Issachar’s release was the result of a Russian goodwill gesture toward the United States, asserting that Israel did not give Moscow anything in return.