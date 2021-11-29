In this episode, Justin sits down with activist and poet Alex Rif to hear about how a young immigrant from Ukraine rose to become one of Israel’s most vocal and colorful advocates for her Russian-speaking community.

On Thirty-Six, Justin Hayet, a self-proclaimed pessimistic millennial, attempts to find the thirty-six righteous people on whose merit the world stands.

Thirty-Six is a production of SoulShop and Bnai Zion.

