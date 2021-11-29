Promoted Content
Noah Shufutinsky, Artist & Musician
Host Steven Shalowitz sits down with Shufutinsky to discuss his mixed-race heritage as a black Russian Jew, how his rap music is both an extension of his identity and a platform to discuss real-world issues, and the importance of minority communities not being defined by outsiders.
About IsraelCast: A podcast #PoweredbyJNF where we’ll be sharing with you stories of interesting people doing fascinating work all over Israel.
