Noah Shufutinsky, Artist & Musician

On this week’s episode of IsraelCast, host Steven Shalowitz sits down with Noah Shufutinsky to discuss his mixed-race heritage as a black Russian Jew, how his rap music is both an extension of his identity and a platform to discuss real-world issues, and the importance of minority communities not being defined by outsiders, but rather forging and maintaining their own unique identity.

