Suspected pipeline attack leads to blackout across Syria

A suspected attack on a pipeline in Syria caused a nationwide blackout, the state news agency quoted ministers as saying early Monday.

According to SANA, the electricity minister said an explosion on a pipeline in the Damascus area late Sunday “led to an electricity blackout across Syria.”

Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli said the apparent attack targeted the Arab gas pipeline between the Dameer area and Adra outside the capital and that efforts were underway to restore power.

Some power stations were eventually reconnected and power provided to vital infrastructure, he said, adding that by dawn electricity was gradually returning to several provinces.

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Ghanem told SANA that the blast “may have been caused by a terrorist act,” but he provided no further details.

Syria has been involved in an almost decade-long civil war.

Video showed huge flames bursting into the air.