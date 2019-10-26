Technion professor dies after suffering serious injury in lab explosion

Elazar Y. Gutmanas, a professor at the Technion — Israel Institute of Technology who was seriously injured in an explosion at the university’s lab earlier this month, died of his wounds on Saturday.

Gutmanas, 80, emigrated from the former Soviet Union and joined the Technion’s Department of Materials Science & Engineering in 1974, according to the academic institution’s website.

The blast on October 13 caused heavy damage to the fifth floor of the faculty building.

Magen David Adom first responders treated Gutmanas, who suffered injuries to his upper body. He was then sent to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center for further treatment, where he was hospitalized until his death.

“We got there and connected with firefighting teams and workers from the facility who led us to the building next to where the incident occurred. The injured man had been evacuated there and was unconscious and suffering from burns on all parts of his body and injuries to his upper body. We gave him life-saving treatment, including for the burns, gave him painkillers and a ventilator, and sent him in serious condition to the hospital,” said MDA medic Dan Forman at the time.

Ten fire crews were called to the scene and scoured the building and adjacent area in an effort to prevent any other injuries and to search for any leaks of dangerous materials.

The Technion said it had opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blast.