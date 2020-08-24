Tel Aviv opens socially distanced sail-in movie theater
With mix of family-friendly viewings and late-night showings, municipality finds a solution to closing of cinemas amid pandemic — popcorn not included
With seeing a movie in a regular theater currently a thing of the past amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tel Aviv last week kicked off its sail-in theater on the boating lake in Park Ha’Yarkon.
Movie buffs watched films on a theater-sized screen while bobbing gently on moored rowboats and paddle boats.
Tickets cost NIS 80 (approximately $23) per boat for Tel Aviv resident cardholders or NIS 200 (approximately $58) for those who don’t live in the city.
Each boat holds three or four passengers, depending on the type of vessel.
The program is a mix of family-friendly screenings at 7:30 p.m. and then a second slot at 10 p.m.
Face masks aren’t required on the social-distanced boats, but they are mandatory when entering and exiting the boating lake.
Additionally, all kids under the age of 12 must wear a life jacket at all times.
Due to restrictions, immensely over-priced beverages and popcorn are not on sale for patrons, who themselves prove a delicious snack for the local mosquitos.
The Health Ministry-approved activity is a joint project between the municipality and the Tel Aviv Cinematheque.
The city has also reopened its historic drive-in theater and on Sunday announced a new program of movies as part of the DocAviv documentary festival [Hebrew].
