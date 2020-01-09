‘The Nanny’ is heading to Broadway

JTA — Fran Drescher, star and creator of “The Nanny,” is developing her beloved TV show into a Broadway musical with the help of Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger, the duo behind the music of the sitcom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Drescher will write the book of the musical with Peter Marc Jacobson. Jacobson created “The Nanny” with Drescher when they were married, though they have since separated.

Bloom and Schlesinger will collaborate on the music and lyrics. Marc Bruni, who most recently directed the Carole King musical, “Beautiful,” is set to direct.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The Nanny” aired from 1993 to 1999, following Fran Fine, a Jewish woman from Queens who is hired as a nanny by British Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield. Last year, rumors swirled that Cardi B wanted to reboot the show — and that Drescher wanted Cardi B to play her daughter.

“The Nanny” will join a series of 1990s works that have been recently adapted for the Broadway stage, including “Pretty Woman,” “Jagged Little Pill” and “Beetlejuice.”