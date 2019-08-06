Three held on suspicion of graft at Jerusalem municipality, utility company

Three Jerusalem suspects were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of corruption, including the cancellation of parking fines in exchange for thousands of tickets to performances and events.

A senior official at an unnamed Jerusalem municipal utility and his assistant, as well as an official at city hall, were arrested, police said.

A 10-month covert investigation revealed suspicions that the senior official at the utility and his assistant handed out thousands of event tickets obtained via the municipality official, trading them for various personal benefits including the cancellation of parking tickets for his associates.

The senior official from the municipal utility company is also suspected of obtaining permits for the demolition of a building owned by his wife, despite the fact that the structure was designated for preservation.

The suspects are under investigation on suspicion of fraud and breach of trust, as well as giving and receiving bribes, police said.