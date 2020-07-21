Three men arrested for stealing monkey from zoo
Primate, worth thousands of shekels, back home after being recovered by police
Three men alleged to have stolen a monkey from a zoo in the northern city of Kiryat Motzkin have been arrested, several days after the animal was reported missing, police said on Tuesday.
In a statement, police said that the suspects, all residents of nearby Kiryat Ata in their 20s, were apprehended after a “swift investigation that included various actions, including using various technological means.”
According to police, the unnamed suspects had planned on selling the animal, but it has since been returned safely to its home at the zoo.
The monkey is worth thousands of Shekels, police said.
המשטרה עצרה 3 תושבי קרית אתא שעפ"י החשד גנבו קוף ששוויו אלפי שקלים מגן החיות בקרית מוצקין. pic.twitter.com/mNju15JRo0
— חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) July 21, 2020
The suspects will be brought Wednesday morning before a judge for a remand hearing.
