Three men arrested for stealing monkey from zoo
search
home page
Monkey business

Three men arrested for stealing monkey from zoo

Primate, worth thousands of shekels, back home after being recovered by police

By TOI staff Today, 8:34 pm 0 Edit
The monkey that was recovered by police several days after being stolen from a zoo in Kiryat Motzkin, in July 2020. (Israel Police)
The monkey that was recovered by police several days after being stolen from a zoo in Kiryat Motzkin, in July 2020. (Israel Police)

Three men alleged to have stolen a monkey from a zoo in the northern city of Kiryat Motzkin have been arrested, several days after the animal was reported missing, police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, police said that the suspects, all residents of nearby Kiryat Ata in their 20s, were apprehended after a “swift investigation that included various actions, including using various technological means.”

According to police, the unnamed suspects had planned on selling the animal, but it has since been returned safely to its home at the zoo.

The monkey is worth thousands of Shekels, police said.

The suspects will be brought Wednesday morning before a judge for a remand hearing.

read more:
comments