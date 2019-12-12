Tiffany Haddish has celebrity-filled bat mitzvah
Tiffany Haddish has celebrity-filled bat mitzvah

Billy Crystal, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman on hand to help comedian celebrate event, which she dubbed her ‘Black Mitzvah,’ on the occasion of her 40th birthday

By Gabe Friedman Today, 9:00 am 0 Edit
  • Tiffany Haddish at her Black Mitzvah held at the SLS Hotel on December 3, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix via JTA)
  • View of yarmulke during Tiffany Haddish's Black Mitzvah held at the SLS Hotel on December 3, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix via JTA)
  • From left to right: Rabbi Susan Silverman, Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback, Tiffany Haddish, Aliza Rose Silverman and Billy Crystal, at Haddish's bat-mitzvah held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, December 3, 2019 . (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix via JTA). (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)
  • Tiffany Haddish had a candle lighting ceremony at her bat-mitzvah held at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, December 3, 2019 . (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix via JTA)
  • Rabbi Susan Silverman, left, with Tiffany Haddish at Haddish’s bat mitzvah at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, December 3, 2019. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix via JTA)
  • There was much rejoicing at Tiffany Haddish's bat mitzvah in Beverly Hills, California, December 3, 2019. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix via JTA)
JTA — Tiffany Haddish celebrated her bat mitzvah Tuesday night surrounded by an array of Jewish celebrity friends, including Billy Crystal, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman.

The comedian, who celebrated in Beverly Hills on the occasion of her 40th birthday, released her Netflix standup special, “Black Mitzvah,” on the same day.

Sarah Silverman’s sister, Susan, a renowned rabbi, oversaw the service.

As Haddish told Alma, a website for young Jews, she became interested in her Jewish heritage after meeting her father, an Eritrean Jew, for the first time at age 27. She had previously worked as a performer at bar and bat mitzvahs but hadn’t known much about that part of her identity.

“For a long time, I didn’t even know black Jews existed. I didn’t know anything about Judaism for a long time,” she said.

Haddish, who has appeared in blockbuster comedies such as “Girls Trip,” showed off some of the Hebrew she learned on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week.

