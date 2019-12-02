Tiffany Haddish sings ‘Hava Nagila’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

JTA — In case you missed it: Black and Jewish US comedian Tiffany Haddish is having a bat mitzvah ceremony soon.

She has released a Netflix stand-up special inspired by the occasion as well.

So, naturally, on a special Sunday night edition of Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show,” Haddish broke into singing “Hava Nagila,” backed up by The Roots, Fallon’s famous house band.

She discussed discovering her Jewish heritage with Fallon before the charismatic performance.

Watch her sing in the edited clip below.