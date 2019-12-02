Jewish Roots
Tiffany Haddish sings ‘Hava Nagila’ on ‘The Tonight Show’
US comedian, who is having a bat mitzvah ceremony after discovering her Jewish heritage, breaks into song on Jimmy Fallon’s program
JTA — In case you missed it: Black and Jewish US comedian Tiffany Haddish is having a bat mitzvah ceremony soon.
She has released a Netflix stand-up special inspired by the occasion as well.
So, naturally, on a special Sunday night edition of Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show,” Haddish broke into singing “Hava Nagila,” backed up by The Roots, Fallon’s famous house band.
She discussed discovering her Jewish heritage with Fallon before the charismatic performance.
Watch her sing in the edited clip below.
.@TiffanyHaddish performs Hava Nagila after discovering her Jewish heritage! #SundayNightFallon pic.twitter.com/toZgkXE4sV
— Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) December 2, 2019
