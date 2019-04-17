Trump peace plan to be unveiled after Ramadan in early June, Kushner says

The US administration’s peace plan will not be unveiled until June at the earliest, US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said Wednesday.

Kushner told foreign diplomats the plan will be rolled out after the new Israeli government is sworn in and following the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends June 5.

He urged them to keep an “open mind,” according to a source cited by the Reuters news service.

Both sides would have to compromise, Kushner reportedly said. “We will all have to look for reasonable compromises that will make peace achievable,” he was quoted as saying.

Kushner made the comments in a speech to diplomats at Blair House in Washington.

Little is known about the long-awaited plan, though recent reports in the Washington Post and Guardian suggested it would not include full Palestinian statehood.

That is a likely deal-breaker for Palestinians, who were already not cooperating with Trump’s Middle East team following the US president’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017 and moving of the US embassy there in May 2018.

New Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said Tuesday the plan will be “born dead.”

“There are no partners in Palestine for Trump. There are no Arab partners for Trump and there are no European partners for Trump,” Shtayyeh said during a wide-ranging, hour-long interview with The Associated Press.

At a pre-Passover White House event for conservative Jewish groups on Tuesday night, Israel’s ambassador to the US said he was confident the plan, whose details are not yet known, will “take Israel’s vital concerns into account.”

“I know a lot of people are concerned that the peace plan is going to be coming out soon,” Ron Dermer said, according to the Jewish Insider website.

“But I have to say, as Israel’s ambassador, I am confident that this administration — given its support for Israel — will take Israel’s vital concerns into account in any plan they will put forward.”

On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, said the peace plan that the White House is expected to roll out will “represent a significant change from the model that’s been used.”