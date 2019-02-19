Two dead in frontal collision on central West Bank road

Two people were killed and two injured, one seriously, in a frontal collision between a car and a truck on Route 60 in the central West Bank Tuesday morning.

The wounded were rushed to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus and Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Three people were initially trapped in the car, and had to be pulled out by firefighters. Two, both men in their thirties, were pronounced dead at the scene. They were the driver and a passenger.

The car had its front end crushed under the truck in the collision.

The truck also sustained massive damage.

The driver was taken to hospital in moderate condition, according to rescuers.

Both vehicles were Israeli, police said.

Police closed the road as rescuers worked to evacuate the injured and remove the damaged vehicles from the road.

In many areas, Route 60, the main north-south thoroughfare in the central West Bank, is a winding road with one lane in each direction.

Seven people were killed on the road last year.