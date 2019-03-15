Two men badly injured by apparent gas balloon explosion in Ashdod
Blast partially collapses building in the southern city, emergency services pull men out from under rubble

By TOI staff
Police at the scene of a gas balloon explosion at a building in Ashdod, southern Israel, March 14, 2019. (Flash90)
Two people were seriously injured when a building in Ashdod collapsed due to a gas explosion on Thursday night.

The two injured men — one in his 30s and another in his 50s — were evacuated to a Assuta Medical Center in the city.

They were pulled out from under the rubble by emergency services who arrived in large numbers at the scene on Martin Buber Street.

The single story residential building partially collapsed after the blast, apparently caused by a gas balloon.

Propane gas balloons are commonly used to provide cooking gas in Israel and are stored outside the buildings, often in clusters.

