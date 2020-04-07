Uncowed by coronavirus, Koolulam wants to teach the world to sing

In an age of social distancing, the mass participation singing events of Koolulam should be about as relevant as a challah at the Passover seder.

But thanks to the wonders of technology, the communal singing initiative will be expanding further than ever before, with a global singing event that can be joined from anywhere.

Charismatic, curly-haired Koolulam conductor Ben Yefet announced the initiative in a YouTube video on Monday.

Anyone who wants to participate has to learn one of three parts — baritone, alto or soprano — from the instructional videos made by the Koolulam team.

Once prepared, participants have to film themselves singing the part they’ve learned and must send in their video by Wednesday, April 8, at 6 p.m. Israel time.

The voices will be combined into a musical creation, although not everyone will make it into the final cut.

The song?

“Fix You” by Coldplay, chosen because Koolulam believes in looking at the bright side of things, the group wrote in its announcement.

“This song speaks of fixing what needs to be fixed in our lives. The number one lesson we ask to learn is that only if we unite as one global nation can both we win this battle and fix what needs to change,” said the singing organization by email and on Facebook.