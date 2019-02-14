US ambassador jams with Mike Huckabee in Jerusalem

US Ambassador David Friedman on Wednesday tweeted a video of himself playing Lynyrd Skynyrd with former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee at an event in Jerusalem the previous night.

Friedman played guitar to the band’s 1974 classic “Sweet Home Alabama” in front of an enthusiastic audience at a dinner event.

Huckabee is a longtime musician who formed his band with members of his staff in 1996, shortly after becoming governor. He plays bass in the group, called Capitol Offense because most members worked in the state capitol.

“Just some guys going down to the basement of the governor’s mansion and jamming,” Huckabee told the Washington Post.

I got a lot of requests in response to my tweet last night for a video of my performance with Gov Huckabee and his band. Here’s a clip of one of the songs we played – hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/3c0F2whQV3 — David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) February 13, 2019

The band performs classic rock covers and has opened for Willie Nelson, Grand Funk Railroad and Percy Sledge.

Huckabee is a longtime supporter of Israel who first visited in 1973 and has become a prominent backer of the settlement enterprise. He filmed segments for Fox News while in Israel this week.

He is a confidant of President Donald Trump, and his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is White House spokesperson.

We have a great ambassador to the state of Israel, and he is also a fine musician! We had a blast! Thanks Ambassador David Friedman @usembassyjlm we enjoyed you and thanks for rocking the house! https://t.co/Q1HCEzB7Ki — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 12, 2019

Huckabee was not the first musician to grace the halls of Arkansas’s state capitol. Former US president and Arkansas governor Bill Clinton was famous for playing the saxophone.